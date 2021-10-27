UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Lauds Kashmiris' Struggle For Independence

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 12:48 AM

Nilofar lauds Kashmiris' struggle for independence

National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that courageous people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar on Tuesday said that courageous people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities.

Talking to APP, she said it was on October 27, 1947, when India had sent its troops to Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it in violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said that International Human Rights bodies, particularly the United Nations, should take notice of Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Independence October Women

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039 ..

Hamdan bin Zayed attends opening of ConvEx-3 &#039;Barakah UAE&#039;

34 minutes ago
 Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

Indian Minister attending 6th Abu Dhabi Dialogue

49 minutes ago
 &#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary ..

&#039;World-Class Expo dazzles with extraordinary architectural achievements and ..

1 hour ago
 Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in majo ..

Trudeau taps climate activist for key role in major cabinet reshuffle

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on el ..

Prime Minister congratulates Uzbek president on election victory

1 minute ago
 Indigenous Ecuadorans block roads to protest fuel ..

Indigenous Ecuadorans block roads to protest fuel price hikes

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.