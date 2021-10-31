UrduPoint.com

Nilofar Lauds Kashmirs' Struggle For Independence

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 04:30 PM

Nilofar lauds Kashmirs' struggle for independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said that courageous people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jummu and Kashmir IIOJ&K, through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities.

Talking to APP, she said that it was on October 27, 1947, when India had sent its troops to Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it in violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said that International Human Rights bodies, particularly the United Nations, should take notice of Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions.

Related Topics

India United Nations Jammu Independence October Women

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Duba ..

Dubai Municipality to plant mangrove trees in Dubaiâ€™s Natural Reserves

48 seconds ago
 Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Gold ..

Masdar City Free Zone facilitates process for Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi

57 seconds ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

46 minutes ago
 Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executi ..

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

1 hour ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their countryâ€™ national day at Expo ..

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.