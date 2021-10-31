Nilofar lauds Kashmirs' struggle for independence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar has said that courageous people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jummu and Kashmir IIOJ&K, through their unparalleled resilience, have comprehensively defeated Indian state-sponsored atrocities.

Talking to APP, she said that it was on October 27, 1947, when India had sent its troops to Jammu and Kashmir and illegally occupied it in violation of the Indian Independence Act and Partition Plan and against the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said that International Human Rights bodies, particularly the United Nations, should take notice of Indian actions and atrocities in IIOJK and play their role to settle the lingering dispute in line with the UN resolutions.