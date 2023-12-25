Nilofer to stress on women empowerment in Christmas Community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Chairperson of National Commission for the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofer Bakhtiar extended her heartfelt greeting to the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas that minorities in Pakistan enjoy all political, economic, and social rights guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

In her Wishing message on Twitter, She added that everyone a joyous and Merry Christmas May the spirit of unity and peace prevail." Let's celebrate diversity and empower the women in our minority to contribute to the tapestry of our shared future," She added.