Nilore Police Conduct Crackdown On Thief Gang, Arrests Wanted Member

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2023 | 07:36 PM

In a major crackdown on criminal elements, Nilore Police has arrested a wanted member of a thief gang involved in numerous theft activities

The accused, Muhammad Rehman, was arrested from the Nilore area on Wednesday. Police also recovered two stolen mobile phones and cash from his possession, a police spokesman said.

Following a tip-off from the public, a police team conducted a raid in the Nilore area and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft activities in the area.

The spokesman also revealed the Names of his accomplices, who are now being hunted by the police.

The arrest of Muhammad Rehman is a major success for the Nilore Police and a sign that the police are committed to cracking down on criminal elements in the city.

The police are also appealing to the public to come forward with any information they may have about other criminal activities in the area.

The Islamabad Capital City Police (ICCWP) has reiterated its commitment to providing safety and security to the citizens of Islamabad.

The ICCWP has urged the public to cooperate with the police in their fight against crime.

