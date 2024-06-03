NIM course participants visit PRA

Participants in the 40th Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi visited the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) headquarters here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Participants in the 40th Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi visited the Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) headquarters here on Monday.

The visit is part of the Inland Study Tour of the participants during which they would visit other financial institutions as well.

The delegation was headed by Chief Instructor Samina Intizar and Director Staff, Training and Coordination Fauz Khalid Khan.

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Chairman Javaid Badar welcomed the officers to the PRA and introduced them to the working and achievements of the PRA.

The participants included Syed Addila Rubab Kazmi, Aamna Shah, Amber Mir, Tayyaba Shafique, Hameer Khan and others.