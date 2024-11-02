Open Menu

NIM, CPK Organize Plantation Drive

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2024 | 08:28 PM

The National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi in collaboration with Community Policing Karachi (CPK), organized a plantation drive at the NIM here Saturday

The event was attended by senior Government officers and members of civil society including DG NIM Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman, Additional IG Sindh Javed Alam Odho, DIG Tabassum Abid, DIG Sheeba Shah, CPK Chief Murad Ali Soni, Secretary Arts Council Prof. Ijaz Farooqi, Dr. Farhan Essa, Founder Essa Laboratory, Reyaz Chotani and others.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Saif ur Rehman lamented that despite contributing less in the climate change Pakistan remains 5th most affected country in the world. The climate change is affecting our society in every manner, therefore, we have to mitigate the impacts through plantation, he added.

DG NIM vowed to plant more trees in the institution and make NIM the lungs of the city.

He praised Murad Soni and his CPK team for making a positive change through such endeavours and urged media, civil society and academia to come forward and save the ecosystem.

Additional IG Karachi Javed Alam Odho termed healthy society essential for peace and law and order. He said that our country was facing the brunt of climate change and we need to pace up the mitigation activities.

In response to a query, he told the audience about plantation drive held at Police Headquarters and pledged to undertake more.

CPK chief Murad Soni vowed to make Karachi a secure and sustainable city and urged others to take the ownership of the city. He said that thousands of trees were planted at Liyari expressway by his team and soon there would be more such drives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, mementos were presented to the guests.

