NIM delegation briefed on waste disposal and landfill sites

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising 40 officials and faculty members including senior management officials of the National Institute of Management (NIM) paid a study tour to Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) here on Wednesday.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa in a detailed briefing on the occasion briefed the members of the visiting delegation about the complete operation of the Board, said a statement.

He gave a full briefing on the performance of the Complainant App and Command & Control.

All matters are in the final stages and in the next few months the operation will be launched in all the districts of Karachi, he said.

He further said that steps are being taken to gradually improve the sanitation system.

He said that there are challenges in collecting garbage from door to door due to the informal sector of garbage collection. The SSWMB is also trying to overcome this situation with the help of the Sindh government, he added.

Later, the participants were presented with souvenirs and gifts.

Expressing satisfaction over the study tour, the delegation thanked the MD SSWMB for its efforts and said that the information provided here is definitely useful for them and the performance of Solid Waste in Karachi has improved tremendously in the last year.