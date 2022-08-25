NIM delegation calls on Jamali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Institute of Management Balochistan led by Director General NIM Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Ghani on Thursday called on Acting Governor Balochistan Mir jan Mohammad Jamali here.

Talking to the delegation, Acting Governor Balochistan said the 18th amendment has empowered the provinces, yet it will take time to strengthen the foundations of infrastructure here.

"We have to make all our institutions strong and stable paving way for the good governance," he said, adding that institutions and laws are made for the welfare of the people, so government servants should perform their duties honestly.

Jan Jamali further said that crimes and evils in the society can be eradicated through self-accountability, transparency and character building measures.

Earlier, Acting Governor replied the queries of delegation.