NIM delegation visits DC Office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A group of 32nd Mid Career Management Course, NIM Islamabad visited Deputy Commissioner office here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq welcomed the delegation. During the visit a briefing session was held in the Committee Room.

The DC briefed about the history of district Sialkot, ongoing initiatives in the field of education,health, development, price control, revenue collection, industry area.

Coordinator of the delegation Naila Jabeen thanked the Deputy Commissioner for briefing.