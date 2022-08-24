UrduPoint.com

NIM Delegation Visits DC's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 03:10 PM

NIM delegation visits DC's office

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :A 13-member delegation of BPS Grade-19 officers participating in the 31st senior management course of the Inland Study Tour organized by the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad visited the Deputy Commissioner's Office here on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Syed Musa Ali Bukhari briefed the delegation about the district management, historical, geographical and economic aspects of Sialkot.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Syeda Amina Maududi gave a detailed briefing on the ongoing development programmes.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Syed Musa Ali Bukhari welcomed the delegation and presented a souvenir to Chief Instructor NIM Islamabad Muhammad Masood Ahmed on behalf of the district administration.

Chief Instructor NIM Masood Ahmed thanked the district administration and said that the inland study tour was an important part of the senior management course curriculum.

He said that the course included visits to various provincial, civil public/private establishments and its objective was to observe the services provided to the public and decision-making at the operational level through which an ability and efficiency of officers in the course could be improved.

Programme Coordinators Muhammad Shahid Dav, Shahzad Asif, Muhammad Hamza Shafqat, Nadia Amin, Sabeen Usman Khattak, Abdul Salam Shah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Kashif Ali, Majid Saeed Ranjha, Ali Ansar Zaidi, Shahid Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed and Danish Hussain Abbasi were included in the delegation.

Assistant Commissioner Osama Sharon Niazi, Assistant Director Development Mohsin and PRODistrict Police Officer Khurram Shahzad were also present.

