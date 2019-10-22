UrduPoint.com
NIM Delegation Visits PFA Head Office

NIM delegation visits PFA Head Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :A 14-member delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) visited Punjab food Authority (PFA) Head Office and met with Director General PFA Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman, here on Tuesday.

According to PFA spokesperson, PFA Additional Director General (Operations) Rafia Haider briefed the delegation about managerial affairs, PFA Act, Punjab Pure Food Regulations and PFA Regulations.

During visit, PFA procedures and protocols were discussed briefly over the legislation of regulations and scientific panel. Meanwhile, licensing and fields team protocols were also briefed to the delegation by the authority's officials.

The PFA DG captain (R) Muhammad Usman answered the queries asked by delegation members.

The NIM delegation appreciated the work protocols and the efficient performance of the PFA.

