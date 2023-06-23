NIM delegation visits PMRU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :An 18-member delegation from the National Institute of Management, Peshawar visited Performance Management and Reforms Unit (PMRU) Office of the Chief Secretary here on Friday.

The delegation was briefed by Deputy Director PMRU , Shauzab Abbas regarding the initiative of towards public service delivery and e-governance.

He appraised the delegation about the utility of his organization and its service delivery.