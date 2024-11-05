NIM delegation visits regional police office Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) A delegation from the National Institute of Management, comprising participants in the 36th Senior Management Course, visited the Multan Regional Police Office.

The delegation was welcomed by the Regional Police Officer Captain (r) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary and other high-ranking officers, who briefed them on the operational structure and activities of the Multan region police. The RPO provided an in-depth overview of the police department’s modernization efforts and adaptation to current challenges. Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary highlighted the pivotal role the Multan police play in delivering public services and maintaining community safety ,With the establishment of new police stations, our operational efficiency has significantly improved.

Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary discussed the establishment of service centers, Misaq Centers, and Tahaffuz Centers, which have enhanced the public’s sense of security and accessibility to police services in Multan region .

The addition of a driving school in the region, he noted, has simplified the process of obtaining driving licenses, making it more convenient for citizens.

He mentioned that for the welfare of police personnel, substantial measures have been taken to improve working conditions and support services. The Regional Police Officer shared that modern tools and techniques have led to the successful apprehension of numerous criminal gangs, with a substantial recovery of stolen goods subsequently returned to their rightful owners.

During the session, members of the delegation posed various questions, which were answered comprehensively by the RPO. The visit concluded with an exchange of commemorative shields between the RPO and the head of the delegation, symbolizing a fruitful and insightful engagement.