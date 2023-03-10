NIM Islamabad mid-career management course delegation visits FCCI

A delegation comprising participants in the 36 mid-career management course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday, and got detailed briefing about the city and the FCCI

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising participants in the 36 mid-career management course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad visited Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday, and got detailed briefing about the city and the FCCI.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad told the delegation that the Faisalabad chamber had 8,300 members and they belong to 118 different sectors and subsectors. He said the FCCI was not only focusing on economic issues haunting its members but also focusing on overall development of the city. He said that Faisalabad is strategically located in the heart of Pakistan, which had world-known institutions like UAF, NIAB, NIBGE and FIEDMC, etc.

He said that textile is the iconic representation of Faisalabad at the global level, and it was also providing 40pc jobs to the workforce. He said that the share of textile exports is 60pc, out of which 45pc is directly contributed by Faisalabad alone.

He identified rapidly changing economic policies, political uncertainty, appreciation of Dollar, price hike and inflation as major areas of concern. He said that cultivation of sugarcane in the traditional cotton belt had created a shortage of raw material for the textile sector, and the country had to import it at high cost.

He said that the situation would enhance the cost production and country's exportable surplus would become uncompetitive in the global markets.

Responding to a question, Dr. Sajjad said "we are self-sufficient only in maize production as 80pc of it is consumed by the poultry industry". He said "we must take appropriate measures to enhance per acre yield in addition to processing and value addition of agriculture products".

Earlier, Madam Samreen Zahara, Director NIM Islamabad, said the study tours were an integral part of the training of government officials.

FCCI Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks and said that industry and trade were interlinked and a strategic balance between them was imperative to keep the wheel of national economy moving. SVP Dr Sajjad Arshad presented the FCCI shield to Madam Samreen Zahara.

A gesture of goodwill was also reciprocated by the NIM officials. Madam Samreen also recorded her impressions in the FCCI visitor's book.