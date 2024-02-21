NIM Karachi Delegation Visits Safe City Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 09:04 PM
A delegation of the Mid-Career Management Course participants from National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi on Wednesday visited the Safe City Islamabad
It was taken around the Command and Control Center, the Data Hub Unit, and the Police Operations Center Hall, and briefed about the procedures and advantages of the project.
The Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Safe City informed the delegation that the Safe City Islamabad was playing a significant role in the functioning of various departments through modern techniques, including the Police Operations Center, Emergency Control Center, Data Hub Unit, Dispatch Control Center, E-Challan System, and the “Pucar-15” helpline.
He said the modern cameras of Safe City were playing a crucial role in ensuring the safety of the city, preventing crimes and safeguarding the lives and property of citizens.
Some 42% of crimes were resolved through the Safe City Command and Control Center, he added.
The SSP said face recognition cameras had also been installed at the entry and exit points of the city which were playing an important role in identifying suspicious elements.
During a meeting with Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the delegation acknowledged that Islamabad Police were using modern technical system.
