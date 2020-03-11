UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 07:00 PM

NIM Karachi delegation visits UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) ::The members of 29th mid-career delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) on Wednesday and called on Registrar/ Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri, Director Research Dr Zahir Ahmad Zahir and deans and directors at the syndicate room.

Giving briefing, Dr Zahir Ahmad said the university had emerged as the largest research university as it was running projects worth Rs 2.44 billion and addressing various aspects of agriculture and economic issues.

He said that out of top 10 productive scientists of the country, four were from the UAF.

The registrar/treasurer said that the university was offering 172 degree programmes and had produced more than 100,000 graduates, who were performing their duties in different fields.

Delegation leader Shugufta Waris, additional director NIM, lauded the measures being taken by the university to produce skilled manpower.

The delegation also visited Expo Centre of the university and witnessed different technologies.

