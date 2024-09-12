NIM Officers Visit LDA
Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Officers undergoing the 41st Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management on Thursday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) headquarters for an in-depth briefing on the authority's ongoing reforms.
DG LDA Tahir Farooq provided the delegation with detailed insights into various aspects of the
LDA’s operations, including property management, enforcement, town planning, land use regulations,
building and zoning regulations, residential schemes, and mega projects.
Highlighting key reforms, the DG LDA noted that under the guidance of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the LDA was transitioning towards a paperless organization. The LDA is now the first development authority in the region to approve online maps, enhancing efficiency and transparency.
To improve service delivery, the Citizen Facilitation Center at the LDA operates in two shifts, and all records are being meticulously sifted. Processed files are handled within 48 hours to streamline operations.
The DG also outlined the ongoing comprehensive measures for sustainable development in the provincial capital and emphasized the continuous reform efforts aimed at enhancing the organization’s image and performance. Special attention is being given to revenue generation with initiatives modeled after corporate practices and specific measures for facilitating business operations under the "Ease of Doing Business" framework.
The delegation was briefed on the working of LDA’s subsidiary agencies, the Wasa and Tepa, and included an overview of the services provided such as property transfers, NOCs, and completion certificates.
The visit concluded with a tour of the Citizen Facilitation Center, where the delegation reviewed the various measures implemented to improve service delivery.
The briefing was attended by Chief Engineer II, Additional DGs, Chief Town Planners, Chief Metropolitan Planners, Director Admin, Chief IT Officer, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Royal Saudi Naval Forces Delegation Visits Pakistan Navy Led Ctf-150 at Bahrain
Economic projects in participation of Afghanistan move forward to practical impl ..
Impact of AI in Education on Teaching and Student Success
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 September 2024
Fazl rejects goat’s offer, says JUI-F part of opposition
Saudi envoy lauds Pakistan for introducing economic reforms
Apple’s New Rival? Infinix Plans to Release the World’s Thinnest 6mm Phone!
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Multan Cantt4 minutes ago
-
TEPA seals 25 properties on parking violation4 minutes ago
-
DC forms committee to oversee Eid Milad Nabi arrangements4 minutes ago
-
PM, Sindh CM discuss political situation, development projects4 minutes ago
-
Urs celebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir Sahab begin4 minutes ago
-
Gillani, EU envoy discuss to enhance bilateral ties into strategic partnership14 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah announces date for submission of enrollment forms14 minutes ago
-
Killer of cop eliminated by Bannu police within hours24 minutes ago
-
BISE Swat announces intermediate results 202424 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif terms CM KP statement of holding dialogue with Afghanistan attack on federation24 minutes ago
-
KP PML-N lawmakers call on PM Shehbaz24 minutes ago
-
Conjunctivitis cases on spike in DI Khan34 minutes ago