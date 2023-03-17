NIM-Peshawar delegates visit UAJK for insight into educational services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted a delegation of more than twenty trainee officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar on Friday as part of the 36th Mid-Career Management Course.

The visit was aimed at gaining insight into UAJK's educational programs, teaching, and research initiatives in various fields, said a press release.

The delegation was warmly welcomed by UAJK's Director of Planning and Development, Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, Director of Youth Engagement, Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, and Public Relations Officer, Mubashar Naqvi.

During the briefing, the NIM delegation was provided with a detailed overview of the administrative structure, history, and services offered by the premier institute of higher learning in the state. UAJK's Director of Planning and Development, Prof. Dr. Ansar Yasin, informed the delegation that UAJK was the first public sector educational institution to have its various campuses attain the status of autonomous universities. He also highlighted the fact that UAJK alumni are currently serving in various fields both locally and internationally.

The delegation showed great interest in the briefing provided by UAJK authorities and asked various questions to gain a better understanding of the institution's services. Moreover, the delegation visited the monument of the martyrs located in City Campus and offered fatiha for the martyred faculty, students, and staff of the UAJK in earthquake 2005.

Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone, Director of Youth Engagement, informed the delegation about how UAJK is preparing the youth to face future challenges by keeping them engaged in various positive activities. Meanwhile, Public Relations Officer, Mubashar Naqvi, expressed gratitude to the National Institute of Management Peshawar for selecting UAJK for the exposure of the trainee officer's visit.

To conclude the visit, Prof. Dr. Wajid Aziz Lone and Mr. Muhammad Tayyab exchanged the memorial shields. Overall, the visit proved to be an excellent opportunity for the trainee officers to learn about the ongoing educational programs and research initiatives of the university in various fields.