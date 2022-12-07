UrduPoint.com

NIM Peshawar Delegation Visits PSCA

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 09:28 PM

NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

:A delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The delegation was comprised of 20 under-training officers and faculty members. The PPIC3 Superintendent of Police Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The officers were taken to various arms and functions of the Safe City, dealing in 15 emergency call centres, video control centre, media management centre and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management centre.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan also briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives and said safe city cameras and surveillance teams were always busy in making the city safe.

Due to the safe cities integrated system, police response time was improving significantly and with the help of modern policing, crime was suppressed and traffic flow was improved. This system of modern policing was the need of all provinces and cities, he added.

Muhammad Kamran Khan told the delegation that the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to other cities. He added, fatal accidents had reduced by 25 per cent and with the restoration of international cricket, the image of Pakistan had improved at the global level.

Later, the souvenir shields were exchanged from both sides at the end of the visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Police Punjab Visit Traffic Media All From

Recent Stories

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation ..

Putin Says 150,000 Mobilized in Special Operation Zone, of Which 77,000 in Comba ..

2 minutes ago
 Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Crea ..

Moldovan President Hopes for US Assistance in Creating New Energy Infrastructure ..

2 minutes ago
 Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore ab ..

Worsening smog: LHC seeks report from DC Lahore about markets closure at 10pm

2 minutes ago
 Education minister plans to establish National Ins ..

Education minister plans to establish National Institute of Teachers Training

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting on International day a ..

Commissioner chairs meeting on International day against corruption

13 minutes ago
 CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

CM congratulates Khayal Kastro

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.