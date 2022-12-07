NIM Peshawar delegation visits PSCA

:A delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority, Qurban Lines here on Wednesday.

The delegation was comprised of 20 under-training officers and faculty members. The PPIC3 Superintendent of Police Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about the various sections of IC3 for a real-time functional demonstration of the integrated security platform. The officers were taken to various arms and functions of the Safe City, dealing in 15 emergency call centres, video control centre, media management centre and the PSCA insignia cam-surveillance operations management centre.

On this occasion, Chief Operating Officer PSCA Muhammad Kamran Khan also briefed the delegation with audiovisual presentations on various objectives and said safe city cameras and surveillance teams were always busy in making the city safe.

Due to the safe cities integrated system, police response time was improving significantly and with the help of modern policing, crime was suppressed and traffic flow was improved. This system of modern policing was the need of all provinces and cities, he added.

Muhammad Kamran Khan told the delegation that the scope of Safe City projects was being extended to other cities. He added, fatal accidents had reduced by 25 per cent and with the restoration of international cricket, the image of Pakistan had improved at the global level.

Later, the souvenir shields were exchanged from both sides at the end of the visit.