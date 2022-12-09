NIM Peshawar under-training officers visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The under-training officers of the 35th Common Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), under the leadership of Moqimul islam Suhrawardy, here on Friday.

Briefing the delegation members, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the products made in Sialkot were in great demand in the global markets, and currently 52 global brands were working with the Sialkot manufacturers and exporters. He said Sialkot industrialists are also introducing their own brands, whose demand was increasing globally.

A large number of industrialists including SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and executive members were also present.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that through exports, Sialkot-based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange amounting to over US$4 billion last year. He said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects. They had established mega projects of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry Port and launched a private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

He said that with the help of the SCCI, the establishment of Applied Engineering and Technology University was at the final stages in Sialkot.