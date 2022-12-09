UrduPoint.com

NIM Peshawar Under-training Officers Visit SCCI

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 05:00 PM

NIM Peshawar under-training officers visit SCCI

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The under-training officers of the 35th Common Mid-Career Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), under the leadership of Moqimul islam Suhrawardy, here on Friday.

Briefing the delegation members, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said the products made in Sialkot were in great demand in the global markets, and currently 52 global brands were working with the Sialkot manufacturers and exporters. He said Sialkot industrialists are also introducing their own brands, whose demand was increasing globally.

A large number of industrialists including SCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Wahub Jahangir and executive members were also present.

SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that through exports, Sialkot-based small and medium industries earned foreign exchange amounting to over US$4 billion last year. He said Sialkot exporters had set unique examples of self-help by completing several mega projects. They had established mega projects of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL), Sialkot Dry Port and launched a private airline namely AirSial Airline on self-help basis.

He said that with the help of the SCCI, the establishment of Applied Engineering and Technology University was at the final stages in Sialkot.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Exchange Exports Sialkot Chamber Market Commerce Industry Billion Airport

Recent Stories

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all i ..

President, PM vow to eliminate corruption in all its forms

20 minutes ago
 Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regiona ..

Chairman NDMA Represented Pakistan in 17th Regional Consultative Committee Meeti ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls for more Constructive Engagement with De facto Gover ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher ..

U.S. and KP Governments Help Farmers Adopt Higher Value Crops, Improve Irrigati ..

3 hours ago
 Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all Dec ..

Get the ‘Festive Feels’ with Emirates, all December long

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.