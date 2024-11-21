NIM trainees visit city on study trip

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 21st Nov, 2024) A team of senior officers of the management course in National Institute of Management (NIM), Lahore here on Thursday visited Mirpur city on study trip, it was officially stated.

The official sources told APP here that while briefing the the visitors through multimedia, Commissioner Mirpur, Chaudhry Mukhtar Hussain apprised the delegation, in detail about the history of Kashmir, vis a vis Kashmir Freedom Movement, the emergence of the liberated territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and its government, working of local administrative system, the pace of development and progress in the state, population, area, agriculture, forests, minerals, the construction of Mangla Dam and its post-construction mega raising project besides other matters of information and knowledge about the region.

The commissioner responding to various questions of the audience, said that the state of Jammu and Kashmir had an ancient historical status.

At the time of the partition of the subcontinent, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was the only state which was the largest state in terms of the area, he added.

The Muslim majority population of the state opted to join Pakistan in the historic July 19, 1947 meeting of their then sole major representative organization the All Jammu Kashmir Muslim Conference, which passed the resolution of entire Jammu Kashmir state's accession to Pakistan in the meeting held at Srinagar, he pointed out, adding but due to a deep conspiracy, the state of Jammu and Kashmir was not included in Pakistan, against which the Kashmiris raised a revolt against the despotic Dogra regime and got liberated this area of AJK in October 1947. The government of, AJK was established on October 24, 1947.

The commissioner continued that the United Nations Security Council had passed various resolutions regarding the settlement of Kashmir issue in which the right of self-determination of Kashmiris had been clearly recognized and the Kashmir issue, which was still pending in the UN Security Council as unresolved global dispute.

He further said that at the time of the establishment of the AJK state government, one division was comprising three districts and six tehsils, while now the region was consisted of three divisions comprising ten districts and 34 sub divisions.

The head of the state is the President of Azad Jammu Kashmir and the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir performs as Chief Executive of the administrative affairs of the state.

All other major constitutional institutions were AJK Supreme and High Courts, Election Commission, Public Service Commission, Islamic Ideological Council, Auditor General of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and AJK Legislative Assembly comprising 53 elected members, performed as the autonomous institutions in line with the Interim Constitution 1974 of the region, he said.

Elaborating the elected 53-member elected house of the AJK Legislative Assembly, he said, 45 of the members were directly elected under direct adult franchise basis for a period of five years Constitutional term.

Whereas rest of eight seats including five for women, one each for religious scholars, overseas Kashmiris and technocrats were filled in through the electoral college comprising 45 directly elected members of the house.

Referring to the relief package for the victims of the incidents of Indian unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) on the populous areas close to the LoC, the commissioner said that AJK government provided immediate relief of Rs One million for the individual martyred by Indian firing on LoC, Rs 800,000 for permanently disabled, Rs. 300,000 for seriously injured, Rs. 50,000 for minor injured, Rs 100,000 for loss of property and livestock and Rs. 100,000 for loss of vehicles besides Rs. 200,000 as financial assistance. "

"In continuation of the delivery of the relief package for the Indian firing victims, Rs. 3000 per person for per month is paid to the dependent heirs of the martyrs", the commissioner concluded.

APP/ ahr