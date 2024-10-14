NIM under-training officers visit Faisalabad

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 08:22 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Senior officers under training mid-career management course at National Institute of Management (NIM) visited here Monday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed briefed the delegation about the historical, cultural, industrial and geographic aspects of the division Faisalabad. The delegation was also briefed about implementation of government initiatives including Key Point Indicators (KPI) in the division.

She said that Faisalabad was a hub of textile in the country and a biggest city of the country. She also told about Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) and foreign investment in the industrial zone.

She said that special measures were being taken by the district administration for the security of Chinese, working in large numbers in all the three industrial estates in the district.

The commissioner also told the officers about the state-of-the-art- business facilitation center where NOCs to the business community were being issued within 15 days.

The delegation was also informed about transport problems in the city and proposed a metro bus transit project under which 200 electronic buses will run on city routes soon.

The delegation was also briefed on public service delivery, revenue issues, e-registration system, daily basis open courts, land record issues and their solutions, portal for public issues and awareness, redressing of public complaints received on portal, monitoring of department, proposed master plan for city, up-gradation of sewerage system with Rs 10 billion, Water and Sanitation schemes with the support of foreign funding, municipal corporation, de-silting in canals, etc.

The commissioner said that a project of establishing an IT university in Faisalabad was also in the pipeline.

The delegation was also introduced with reforms in 14 divisional public schools and college in the division, measures for development of health sector, medical emergency services, hospital on-wheel programme, FDA sports complex and various other government programmes including uplift schemes, Suthra Punjab program, anti-encroachment campaigns, roshan Faisalabad.

Later, shields were also exchanged.

