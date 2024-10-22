Open Menu

NIMA-ISSI Hold Joint Seminar On “Challenges To Maritime Trade”

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2024 | 11:45 PM

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Islamabad, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized 2nd seminar of the series on Blue Economy, titled "Challenges to Maritime Trade"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Islamabad, in collaboration with the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), organized 2nd seminar of the series on Blue Economy, titled "Challenges to Maritime Trade." It was centered around regional connectivity initiatives including BRI, global & regional security imperatives, latest technological & climate stimuli, etc,said in a Press Release issued here on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Vice Admiral (Retd) Ahmed Saeed HI(M), President NIMA, while welcoming the guests, outlined the key themes of the topic.

The Guest of Honor Captain. Naeem Sarfraz, emphasized the importance of inclusion of subject-matter experts in the policymaking hierarchy. He also advised to adopt cheap, safe and green inland water transportation system.

Renowned scholars Dr Anjum Sarfraz, Dr Hassan Daud and Dr Maliha Zeba Khan set the stage for ensuing panel discussions. The panelist included renowned experts, i.e. Ambassador Nadeem Riyaz, Dr Shabana Fayyaz, Dr Salma Malik, Dr Faiz Hussain, Dr Khurram Iqbal, and Dr Usman Chohan.

They offered further insights into Pakistan's missing links of maritime vision, policy, strategy and its implementation plan.

There is a need to interlace maritime diplomacy with global maritime industry.

The participants also lauded the efforts of Pak Navy in expanding the scope of ‘Exercise Aman’ by introducing PIMEC initiative to integrate world maritime industry into the national economy.

It was a concerted view that maritime trade generates economic activities, that eventually contributes to national power; therefore, its an established historical fact that trade sprouts the major powers’ status.

The Chief Guest, Vice Admiral Ahmad Tasnim HI(M), SJ & BA R S.Bt (Retd), appreciated the quality input by all experts. He suggested to the country’s economic policy-makers to shift the ‘Center of Gravity’ of the economy from north to south.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, DG ISSI, in his closing remarks, emphasized the need for long-term all-inclusive strategic planning to address maritime challenges and realize the vast untapped potential in this domain. The event brought together experts from academia, diplomats, practitioners, think-tank experts, and students from various Universities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Water Event All From Industry

Recent Stories

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

3 minutes ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

3 minutes ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

4 minutes ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

4 minutes ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

2 minutes ago
 Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: R ..

Constitutional benches likely to be formed soon: Rana Sana

2 minutes ago
'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military d ..

Ukraine prosecutor general resigns amid military draft probe

53 minutes ago
 Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonweal ..

Glasgow confirmed as host city for 2026 Commonwealth Games

57 minutes ago
 IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 ..

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

58 minutes ago
 Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari pack ..

Celebrated poet, academician Dr. Aslam Ansari packs up

1 hour ago
 'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in S ..

'Dutchman' Hirscher to step out of retirement in Soelden

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan