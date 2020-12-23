UrduPoint.com
NIMA Organizes Webinar On Maritime Tourism In Pakistan

Wed 23rd December 2020

NIMA organizes Webinar on Maritime Tourism in Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Karachi organized a webinar on the topic of "Promotion of Maritime Tourism in Pakistan" to identify and explore the potential of maritime tourism industry for Pakistan's economy and to draw attention on the various issues and challenges in the growth of this sector.

Secretary, Environment Climate Change & Coastal Development (ECCCD), Sindh Muhammad Aslam Ghauri graced the occasion as the chief guest whereas the eminent International and national speakers gave an insight on various aspects of maritime tourism.

Director General NIMA Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem welcomed all the worthy speakers and participants in the webinar and highlighted the importance of maritime tourism with sustainable environment and its impact on the socio-economic development of the coastal communities.

Deputy Director NIMA Muhammad Akhtar set the stage by highlighting the significance of the topic and the prominence of maritime tourism and its prospects for Pakistan.

Director NIMA Karachi Commodore (Retired) Ali Abbas moderated the session.

While speaking with the audience, a maritime tourism expert from Australia Ross Gordon Hopkins shared his intellectual insights on international trends in maritime and coastal tourism and the opportunities for Pakistan.

Director General Balochistan Coastal Development Authority Babar Khan highlighted the current development projects along the coast of Balochistan for tourism purpose.

President of Sustainable Tourism Foundation Pakistan Aftab Ur Rehman Rana gave an overview of the promotion of sustainable and Eco-friendly coastal tourism in Pakistan and the related opportunities and challenges present regarding it in Pakistan.

At the end of the webinar, Aslam Ghauri, applauded the efforts put in by NIMA for bringing together professionals and multiple stakeholders to talk about the much-needed sector of the maritime economy, identifying socio- economic development and its prospects for Pakistan.

He thanked Vice Admiral (Retd) Abdul Aleem for inviting him as chief guest in this important webinar and also hoped that NIMA would keep on playing its due role in advocating for the blue economy and its associated aspects,particularly in the context of the development of maritime tourism industry in Pakistan.

A large number of attendees from academia, maritime tourism experts, university students, government departments, and think tanks participated in the webinar.

