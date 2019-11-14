UrduPoint.com
Nimaz-e-Janaza Of Martyred DSP Offered In Police Lines

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

The funeral prayer of DSP Ghani Khan, martyred in an attack by unknown assailants in Chamkani area here on Thursday, was offered at Police Lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The funeral prayer of DSP Ghani Khan, martyred in an attack by unknown assailants in Chamkani area here on Thursday, was offered at Police Lines.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan attended the Nimaz-e-Janza of the martyred DSP and laid floral wreath at his coffin.

The Chief Minister offered Fateha and prayed for high place in heaven for the departed soul.

The IG Police presented salute to the coffin of the martyred DSP and laid floral wreath on it. The Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also present in the funeral.

