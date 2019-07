(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) : Namaz e Janaza of pilots and crew members who embraced shahadat early morning on Tuesday in a plane crash near Mora Kalu was offered at Chaklala Garrison.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff, serving and retired military personnel and relatives of shuhada attended the funeral prayers.