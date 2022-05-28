NIMRA arranges programme to mark Youm-e-Takbeer

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro arranged a programme on Saturday to mark Youm-e-Takbeer.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor LUMHS, Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that on May 28, 1998, Pakistan conducted its first nuclear tests to respond to India's nuclear tests conducted on May 11, which created an imbalance in regional power setup. Amid sanctions and pressure, Pakistan tested its nuclear might and balanced the equation.

He added that this day has a great significance in the history of Pakistan, as it was the day the country, its military and civilian leadership succeeded in achieving nuclear deterrence to ward off its regional enemies and create a balance of power to curb India's aggressive posturing and establish peace in South Asia.

He highly appreciated the services of the scientists and researchers who contributed to make this dream come true for Pakistan being a Nuclear Power.

Prof. Ikram Din Ujjan paid tribute to the martyrs of armed forces who have sacrificed their lives to protect our country.

The Voce Chancellor further informed that the Nuclear sources are also helpful in the field of Medical, Agriculture and Energy production.

He appreciated the services being rendered by the Nuclear Institute of Medicine & Radiotherapy (NIMRA) Jamshoro for serving the patients suffering from different types of cancers. It is worth mentioning that the NIMRA is providing the best possible diagnostic and treatment facilities to the patients of this region,he added.

On this occasion Gold Medals were awarded to the employees of NIMRA for their outstanding performance.

Earlier Dr. Syed Shahid Iqbal Director NIMRA highlighted the significance of Youm e Takbeer.