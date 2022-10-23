Nimra Khan starrer upcoming tale depicts deeply-rooted social barriers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Showcasing the cruel realities of society surrounding vulnerable families, an upcoming drama serial starring Nimra Khan is all set to air soon.

Under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, the upcoming tale is a story of a family burdened under the stigma of social evils while deceitful faces are haunting them.

Starring bigwigs of the industry, the cast of this drama includes Nimra Khan, Maria Malik, Laiba Khan, Ayesha Gul, Behroze Sabzwari, Shabbir Jan, Farhan Ally Agha and Farida Shabbir along with other co-stars.

Written by Dilawar Khan & Anila Syed, and directed by Shahid Younus, this upcoming tale will be aired on a popular private television network very soon as it has already released two of its teasers depicting the heart-wrenching storyline.