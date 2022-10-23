UrduPoint.com

Nimra Khan Starrer Upcoming Tale Depicts Deeply-rooted Social Barriers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Nimra Khan starrer upcoming tale depicts deeply-rooted social barriers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Showcasing the cruel realities of society surrounding vulnerable families, an upcoming drama serial starring Nimra Khan is all set to air soon.

Under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, the upcoming tale is a story of a family burdened under the stigma of social evils while deceitful faces are haunting them.

Starring bigwigs of the industry, the cast of this drama includes Nimra Khan, Maria Malik, Laiba Khan, Ayesha Gul, Behroze Sabzwari, Shabbir Jan, Farhan Ally Agha and Farida Shabbir along with other co-stars.

Written by Dilawar Khan & Anila Syed, and directed by Shahid Younus, this upcoming tale will be aired on a popular private television network very soon as it has already released two of its teasers depicting the heart-wrenching storyline.

Related Topics

Shabbir Jan Family TV All Industry

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

32 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

57 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 15 Sri Lanka Vs. Ireland

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.