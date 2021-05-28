NIMRA, Liaquat Medical Varsity celebrate Yaum-i-Takbeer

The Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Friday marked the Yaum -i-Takbeer by organizing a commemorative event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Friday marked the Yaum -i-Takbeer by organizing a commemorative event.

While addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said the day holds utmost importance in the history of Pakistan as the country bravely and efficiently responded to the nuclear threat posed by India. He praised the then government and the army for responding to the nuclear tests conducted by India on May 11, 1998, in a short span of time on May 28, 1998.

"Amid sanctions and pressures, Pakistan tested its nuclear might and balanced the equation," he observed.

He underscored that the day has a great significance as the military and civilian leadership succeeded in achieving nuclear deterrence to ward off its regional enemies.

The VC said the tests created a balance of power in the region and contained India's aggressive posturing besides establishing peace in South Asia.

Earlier, Director NIMRA Dr Syed Shahid Iqbal highlighted the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer.