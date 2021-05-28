UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NIMRA, Liaquat Medical Varsity Celebrate Yaum-i-Takbeer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:23 PM

NIMRA, Liaquat Medical Varsity celebrate Yaum-i-Takbeer

The Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Friday marked the Yaum -i-Takbeer by organizing a commemorative event

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Nuclear Institute of Medicine and Radiotherapy (NIMRA) and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro here on Friday marked the Yaum -i-Takbeer by organizing a commemorative event.

While addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Bikha Ram Devrajani said the day holds utmost importance in the history of Pakistan as the country bravely and efficiently responded to the nuclear threat posed by India. He praised the then government and the army for responding to the nuclear tests conducted by India on May 11, 1998, in a short span of time on May 28, 1998.

"Amid sanctions and pressures, Pakistan tested its nuclear might and balanced the equation," he observed.

He underscored that the day has a great significance as the military and civilian leadership succeeded in achieving nuclear deterrence to ward off its regional enemies.

The VC said the tests created a balance of power in the region and contained India's aggressive posturing besides establishing peace in South Asia.

Earlier, Director NIMRA Dr Syed Shahid Iqbal highlighted the significance of Youm-e-Takbeer.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Army Nuclear Jamshoro May Event Government Asia

Recent Stories

Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing ..

11 minutes ago

Covid-19 positivity ratio decline in Attock

3 minutes ago

UET teachers elect Senate members

3 minutes ago

Asad optimistic of 5.8 percent GDP growth in FY 20 ..

3 minutes ago

2 more persons test positive for corona in Pakpatt ..

3 minutes ago

Pak-China trade, investment ties grown rapidly wit ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.