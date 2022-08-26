UrduPoint.com

NIM's Delegation Visits Rescue 1122 Hqrs, Academy

Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2022 | 08:37 PM

NIM's delegation visits Rescue 1122 Hqrs, Academy

A 13-member delegation of 31st Senior Management Course (SMC) participants from the National Institute of Management (NIM), Islamabad headed by Chief Instructor Muhammad Shahid Dayo Friday visited the Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy to have a better understanding of the working mechanism of Rescue services

They witnessed ongoing specialised training activities of fire, rescue, medical, deep well rescue, burn house, fire fit challenge, height rescue, water rescue, swimming, urban search & rescue, and physical fitness training.

The delegates also visited the medical, fire, and rescue labs where they briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations and its usage in the emergency services academy for training purposes.

The SMC participants were briefed about the 24/7 working of the Provincial Monitoring Cell (PMC) established to ensure uniform standards of service in all districts of Punjab.

The delegates visited the PMC where they were informed about the real-time monitoring system of rescue operations, which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management, tracking system, citizen feedback, and the overall emergency data.

The NIM delegates witnessed the working mechanism of patient transfer service, motorbike ambulance service, lost helpline 1192, and media monitoring cell.

After that, the delegation visited Managers Training Centre (MTC) where they were briefed by the Director General Emergency Services Dr Rizwan Naseer. He briefed the delegation about emergency services reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of the Punjab Emergency Service Department, which was started in the provincial capital Lahore as a pilot project with 14 ambulances, six rescue stations, and 200 rescuers.

He briefed that the department had rescued over 10.1 million victims of emergencies and saved losses of over 552 billion rupees in over 196,000 fire incidents by maintaining a seven minutes response time and professional freighting.

He also highlighted that Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) had been established in all Union Councils of Punjab for the management of emergencies and to promote safety.

