NIM’s Officials Visit NHMP
Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The 36th Senior Management Course participants from the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) Central Police Office here on Thursday.
The Additional IG, North Region, Yasin Farooq welcomed the delegation.
Inspector General (IG) Salman Chaudhary addressed the officers, emphasizing the role of the police in protecting the lives and property of the public.
He outlined the NHMP's mission of ensuring a safe driving environment on highways and motorways, providing prompt assistance to road users, and promoting accident reduction through quality driving training.
Salman praised the Motorway Police for playing a vital role in creating an environment of trust between commuters and police through its commitment to honesty, courtesy, and professionalism.
IG NHMP urged the officers to be grateful for serving the public and helping those in distress.
During a briefing, Additional IG Yasin Farooq and other senior officers highlighted key developments in the Motorway Police, including the opening of Driver Licensing Authorities in Quetta and Sheikhupura, and the operation of the 24-hour Motorway Police Helpline 130 for public assistance and FM radio broadcasts have been implemented for road safety awareness.
The visit concluded with IG Salman Chaudhary distributing souvenirs to the visiting officers.
