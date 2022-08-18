SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) ::A group of sixteen officers under training at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore along with faculty members Thursday visited Commissioner Office Saidu Sharif and met with Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

DIG Malakand Division, Zeeshan Asghar was also present on the occasion.

The officers during their meeting with the commissioner, discussed matters related to national issues and policies.

The visiting officers were also briefed about various aspects of management, challenges, and future plans.

They were also presented traditional gifts of Swat valley.