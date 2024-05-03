NIM's Under Training Officers Visit PSCA
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2024 | 09:04 PM
A nine-member delegation of under-training officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) A nine-member delegation of under-training officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday.
The Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Administration Officer Shoaib Mahmood briefed the delegation on the workings of the institution.
According to a spokesman of PSCA, the delegation was given briefing on the first virtual women's police station in Pakistan and briefed on the facilities being provided. The officers were informed about the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System and the Emergency 15 Panic Button.
The delegation was informed that over 4.5 lakh women have installed the Women Safety App. The delegation was also briefed on the video call feature, Punjab Police App, and Safe City Web Portal for contacting virtual police. The delegation was also informed about the restoration of 15 emergency panic buttons at 100 locations across the city. The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities further said that women can install the Women Safety App to get timely assistance and information.
Recent Stories
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
Former Trump adviser Hope Hicks testifies at his trial
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Lunar mission good example of Pak-China cooperation in space exploration, resear ..
4th Union Club Gatorade Trophy ranking tennis championship begins
Bill May or may not make Olympic history in the pool
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launc ..
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem expresses grief over Chilas bus mishap3 minutes ago
-
Sindh Culture Minister calls on Indonesian Consul General3 minutes ago
-
PSMA urges govt to allow export of surplus sugar to fetch valuable forex3 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 1,367 shelter aid bags in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa6 minutes ago
-
Free, responsible media essential for democracy: Law Minister3 minutes ago
-
Aleem felicitates nation on Pakistan’s first space mission ‘ICUBE-Q’ launch3 minutes ago
-
Liaquat University Hospital invites applications for house job18 minutes ago
-
Law minister congratulates nation on satellite mission to moon18 minutes ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for 14 accused18 minutes ago
-
Press freedom imperative for just society: Mayor Karachi27 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh for Maritime Affairs visits Gwadar13 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of district education reform oversight committee13 minutes ago