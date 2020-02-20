UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Absconders Among 75 Suspects Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:22 PM

Nine absconders among 75 suspects arrested in Karachi

The West Zone police have arrested nine absconders among 75 suspects and recovered weapons and charas from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone police have arrested nine absconders among 75 suspects and recovered weapons and charas from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered one pistol along with two live rounds, 4.640 kilogram of charas, 110 token heroine, two reportedly snatched mobile phones, Rs 2870 cash and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) from the suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Thursday.

Related Topics

Police Mobile From

Recent Stories

Karachi Port Trust shipping movements report 20 Fe ..

2 minutes ago

UAE to participate in Dusseldorf Grand Slam Judo i ..

23 minutes ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi concludes local roadshow

23 minutes ago

US Works on Sanctions Enforcement to Halt China Fr ..

2 minutes ago

US Expects More Exports to Iran via Humanitarian C ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives &#039;Arab Writers’ Union ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.