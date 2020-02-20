Nine absconders among 75 suspects arrested in Karachi

The West Zone police have arrested nine absconders among 75 suspects and recovered weapons and charas from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :The West Zone police have arrested nine absconders among 75 suspects and recovered weapons and charas from them in the routine patrolling and snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered one pistol along with two live rounds, 4.640 kilogram of charas, 110 token heroine, two reportedly snatched mobile phones, Rs 2870 cash and different types of Gutka/ Mawa (chewing tobacco) from the suspects, said a spokes person to the DIG West on Thursday.