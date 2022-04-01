Nine accused arrested

Misri Shah police here on Friday arrested nine accused having illegal weapons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and bullets from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Misri Shah police here on Friday arrested nine accused having illegal weapons and recovered eight pistols, one rifle and bullets from their possession.

The police conducted a raid on the directions of DIG (Operations), and arrested the accused- Hamid, Abdul Rehman, Fahad, Ali Adeel, Fahad Shaukat, Waqas, Mudassar, Javed and Arshad.

Police had registered cases against the accused and started investigation.

SP City Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti said that crackdown will continue against illegal weapons.