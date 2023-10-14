Nine accused held for immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Police have arrested nine accused including two women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

According to a police spokesman, on a tip-off, Pirwadhai Police raided at a house and nabbed nine accused namely Saeed Gul, Hafeez ur Rehman, Sham ul Haq, Saeed Jan, Jibran Hussain, Sohail Khan, Ramazan and two women, Nadia Bibi and Muskan Bibi for their alleged involvement in prostitution.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, SP, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of Pirwadhai Police and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.