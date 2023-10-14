Open Menu

Nine Accused Held For Immoral Activities

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Nine accused held for immoral activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) Rawalpindi Police have arrested nine accused including two women for their alleged involvement in immoral activities.

According to a police spokesman, on a tip-off, Pirwadhai Police raided at a house and nabbed nine accused namely Saeed Gul, Hafeez ur Rehman, Sham ul Haq, Saeed Jan, Jibran Hussain, Sohail Khan, Ramazan and two women, Nadia Bibi and Muskan Bibi for their alleged involvement in prostitution.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, SP, Rawal Faisal Saleem appreciated the performance of Pirwadhai Police and directed all police officials for effective action against such persons in their respective areas.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Sohail Khan Women All

Recent Stories

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to loc ..

ICC World Cup 2023: India, Pakistan all set to lock horns today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2023

3 hours ago
 International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dha ..

International Council on Archives Congress Abu Dhabi concludes

12 hours ago
 Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Ru ..

Kalba to host 3rd edition of Wadi Al Helo Trail Run

12 hours ago
 Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance ..

Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa confirms importance of knowledge in anticipating ..

13 hours ago
Handicrafts play vital role for economy developmen ..

Handicrafts play vital role for economy development: Mushaal Malik

12 hours ago
 At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions agai ..

At UN, Pakistan calls Israel's fierce actions against Palestinians in Gaza 'war ..

13 hours ago
 JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation i ..

JUI-F takes out rally against Israeli occupation in Palestine

13 hours ago
 Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Fas ..

Russia to build nuclear power plant in Burkina Faso

13 hours ago
 Rasheed for skill development, financial disciplin ..

Rasheed for skill development, financial discipline to bring prosperity for Balu ..

13 hours ago
 New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World ..

New Zealand beats Bangladesh by 8 wickets in World Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan