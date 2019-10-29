Nine accused of DEO murder case sent to jail after completion of remand

After completion of seven days physical remand all nine accused of District Education Officer Kolai Palis murder case were sent to jail

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) : After completion of seven days physical remand all nine accused of District education Officer Kolai Palis murder case were sent to jail.

According to official sources, police presented the accused before the judicial magistrate Kolai Palis after completion of remand period where the court ordered to send the nine accused for 14 days judicial remand to sub jail Dasu.

Police shifted all nine accused including Badil Khan, Muhammad Iqbal, Pasand Khan, Abdul Wadood, Dost Muhammad, Ubadullah, Noor Ul Haq and Fakhar Uddin shifted to Dasu sub jail under strict security.

Kolai Palis police also arrested another important accused Bahram Said of DEO murder case, who was not an employee but reportedly performing duties on someone else place.

Bahram Said allegedly took 4 lacs rupees for employment while the deal was done in 5 lacs rupees but the DEO Kolai Palis refused to accept and directed to continue the process on merit which caused his death.

Police would present Bahram Said today before the court for physical remand.

Another alleged accused of the DEO murder case MPA Mufti Abdul Rehman PK-27 Kohistan got transit bail from Punjab and would be investigated after completion of his bail period.

Slain DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali who hails from the Swat was residing in the neighbouring room with the office and was shot dead by an unknown gunman who fled away successfully after the execution of the crime.

Initially, it was claimed that the DEO Kolai Palis Nawab Ali has committed suicide but later during the initial investigation of police, it was disclosed that the killer fired two bullets that were found in the body of the deceased Nawab Ali. After postmortem police have handed over the dead body of the DEO to the family.