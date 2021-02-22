Nine accused wanted in two murder cases arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Nine accused of two murder cases registered in Naseerabad and Sadiqabad police stations were arrested during two raids conducted in Chakra and Sadiqabad areas.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) conducted a raid and managed to arrest three including prime accused namely Shahbaz, Tamoor and Bilal.

The accused were allegedly involved in a murder and injuring three others including two women.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad police raided and rounded up six accused, Numan, Naqash, Syed Ali Raza, Muhammad Umair, Muhammad Ahsan and Muhammad Saddique who were allegedly involved in murder of a young boy namely Asim.

Police also recovered four 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He said, police were making efforts to net other accused involved in both murder cases.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated performance of Naseerabad and Sadiqabad police stations and directedthe police officers to continue operation against lawbreakers.