Nine alleged robbers held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine dacoits of two gangs and recovered four motorcycles, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted a raid in Chak No.78-JB and nabbed 5 outlaws identified as Allah Rakha, Abdur Rehman, etc.

wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 5 illicit pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.

Meanwhile, D-Type Colony police arrested four alleged dacoits Mehran, etc.

and recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash and mobile phones from theirpossession.

Further investigation was underway.