Nine Alleged Robbers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 02:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested nine dacoits of two gangs and recovered four motorcycles, illegal weapons and other valuables from their possession.
On a tip-off, Thikriwala police conducted a raid in Chak No.78-JB and nabbed 5 outlaws identified as Allah Rakha, Abdur Rehman, etc.
wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 5 illicit pistols, cash, mobile phones and other items from them.
Meanwhile, D-Type Colony police arrested four alleged dacoits Mehran, etc.
and recovered 2 motorcycles, 4 pistols, cash and mobile phones from theirpossession.
Further investigation was underway.