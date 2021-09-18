Nine American female tourists travel GB, KP on bikes

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Nine international female tourists who visited scenic sites of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on motor bikes have termed Pakistan as a" safe country" for foreign visitors and also expressed a lot of praise for hospitality and care they received from locals during the journey.

Sharing a video recording while sitting at Tourists Facilitation Center in Chitral on Friday, the international tourists said they received warm hospitality especially from people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during their travel in mountainous regions of the province.

Accompanied by Pakistani team members, the guest tourists said they started their journey from Islamabad to Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

After passing through the mountainous terrain of GB, the American female bikers entered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through Shandur area.

From Shandur, they visit Mastuj, Ayun and after thoroughly visiting Kalash valley they reached to the Tourists Facilitation Center near Lowari Tunnel.

From Lowari Tunnel they planned to go back to Islamabad on motor bikes by descending through Malakand region.

"The response of people we met through out our journey was very warm, cordial and welcoming," they remarked.

The visiting guests and their local Pakistani companions also hailed hospitality extended by staff of Tourists Facilitation Center Chitral.

"We are warmly received by staff of Chitral Facilitation center who received us with smiling face," they observed.

While concluding the video the whole team of tourists including nine American also raised the slogans of `Chital Zindabad' and`Pakistan Zindabad'.

The video went viral on social media attracting countless comments from netizen from across the globe who are saying that this is the real face of Pakistan that its people are not only welcoming to visitors but also feel pride in extending hospitality to them.