Nine Among Three Cops Killed In Shikarpur Firing

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 09:50 PM

Nine among three cops killed in Shikarpur firing

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :At least nine persons among three cops were killed in a firing incident that took place between the robbers and a police party in Kachy area of Shikarpur, Sindh, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, on a tip off, a police team conducted search operation in Garhi Taigu area of Shikarpur when criminals fired a rocket launcher at police vehicle. As a result, three police personnel died on the spot. During an encounter, six robbers were also killed. The six injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. An additional force has been deployed to apprehend the culprits behind this heavy firing. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

