Nine anti-social elements rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine fireworks dealers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers besides recovering fireworks items, three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore gun, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held Naqash, Zafar Iqbal, Javed and Tayyab, four fireworks dealers and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

He informed that Bani, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, and Kalar Syedan police arrested five accused namely Umar Hassan, Luqman, Adeel, Shoukat Ali and Waqar and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore gun and ammunition from their possession.

He further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars rounded up 18.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.