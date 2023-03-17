UrduPoint.com

Nine Anti-social Elements Rounded Up

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Nine anti-social elements rounded up

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police, in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine fireworks dealers, illegal weapon holders, and other lawbreakers besides recovering fireworks items, three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore gun, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gungmandi police held Naqash, Zafar Iqbal, Javed and Tayyab, four fireworks dealers and recovered fireworks items from their possession.

He informed that Bani, Gujar Khan, Kahuta, and Kalar Syedan police arrested five accused namely Umar Hassan, Luqman, Adeel, Shoukat Ali and Waqar and recovered three 30 bore pistols, a Kalashnikov, a 12 bore gun and ammunition from their possession.

He further informed that Rawalpindi district police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars rounded up 18.

The spokesman informed that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

SSP Operations directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against anti-social elements.

Related Topics

Police Bani Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kahuta From Weapon

Recent Stories

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

12 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

27 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

42 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.