Nine anti-social elements rounded up

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Police in their ongoing operations against lawbreakers, conducted raids in different areas and rounded up nine drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other criminals besides seizing over 1200 grams of hashish, 13 litres of liquor, four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town, Sadiqabad and Dhamial police rounded up Shehbaz, Amel, Khurram, Shahzaib, and Afzal on recovery of four 30-bore pistols, ammunition and a dagger.

Sadqiabad, Naseerabad, and Airport police in their operations managed to recover 1200 grams of hashish and 13 litres of liquor from the possession of Husnain, Farhan, and Wasif.

Waris Khan police rounded up a proclaimed offender namely Farhan Khan allegedly involved in the murder case of Tanveer Ahmed.

The spokesman informed that five other accused involved in the murder case were already sent behind the bars.

He further said that the police in their ongoing operation against professional beggars arrested 31.

"Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, the spokesman informed.