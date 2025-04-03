Nine Apprehended For Doing Wheelie On Eid Days
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) To ensure road safety during the festive days of Chaand Raat and Eid,
the Multan Traffic Police took stringent action against one-wheeling and reckless
motorcycle riding.
Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, a special squad
headed by Inspector Tahir Awan was deployed in various areas of the city where it successfully
apprehended nine individuals involved in life-threatening stunts.
The offenders had been booked under legal proceedings, and cases had been registered
with the concerned police stations.
The CTO commended efforts of the special enforcement squad and reaffirmed the commitment
of the Traffic Police to maintain discipline on roads. He stressed that road safety was a top priority,
and strict action will continue to be taken against those who violate traffic rules, engage in dangerous
stunts, and risk their lives as well as lives of others.
The citizens were encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, report violations,
and play their role in making roads safer for everyone, the CTO urged the masses.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
UN expresses concern over human toll resulting from intensified hostilities in G ..
Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nine apprehended for doing wheelie on Eid days6 minutes ago
-
SCBAP president meets BNP-Mengal leader to address Balochistan issues16 minutes ago
-
Govt ensuring fixed wages to kiln workers: MPA16 minutes ago
-
43 vehicles impounded46 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 46th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto46 minutes ago
-
671 people assisted by Rescue-1122 during Eid holidays46 minutes ago
-
Cotton to be sown on over 3.5m acres in Punjab: secretary1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Abbottabad’s swift response saves lives during Eid1 hour ago
-
Pakistan denounces Israel's latest military offensive, storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque complex1 hour ago
-
Seven suspects arrested in crackdown1 hour ago
-
International Day for Mine Awareness on April 41 hour ago
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing2 hours ago