Nine Apprehended For Doing Wheelie On Eid Days

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2025 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) To ensure road safety during the festive days of Chaand Raat and Eid,

the Multan Traffic Police took stringent action against one-wheeling and reckless

motorcycle riding.

Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mawarhan Khan, a special squad

headed by Inspector Tahir Awan was deployed in various areas of the city where it successfully

apprehended nine individuals involved in life-threatening stunts.

The offenders had been booked under legal proceedings, and cases had been registered

with the concerned police stations.

The CTO commended efforts of the special enforcement squad and reaffirmed the commitment

of the Traffic Police to maintain discipline on roads. He stressed that road safety was a top priority,

and strict action will continue to be taken against those who violate traffic rules, engage in dangerous

stunts, and risk their lives as well as lives of others.

The citizens were encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement agencies, report violations,

and play their role in making roads safer for everyone, the CTO urged the masses.

