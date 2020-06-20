Nine areas in Sialkot sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The district administration sealed nine different areas in the city and two areas in Sialkot Cantt under the smart lockdown.

The officials said that Muhammadpura, Muhallah Bijli Ghar, Fateh Garh ,its surrounding areas, Ward No 6 and 7 in the city were sealed.

In Pasrur, the district administration sealed a village, Alkarey. Assistant Commissioner Pasrur Amir Shehzad said that the village was sealed after positive coronavirus test reports of two members of a family.

In Daska, the administration sealed all bazaars and shopping centers, plazas and markets under the smart lockdown. Assistant Commissioner Asif Hussain Mehdi said that they would remain sealed till June 30.