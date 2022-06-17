UrduPoint.com

Nine Arrested As Police Swoop Down On Drug Peddlers

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 05:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Friday arrested nine alleged drug pushers and recovered over four kg narcotics and five liters liquor from their possession during a crackdown.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Waris Khan police held a drug peddler namely Abdul Shakoor on recovery of 1600 grams charras while Rawat police arrested Kaleem with 1520 grams charras.

City police held Nazakat for having 120 grams charras while Sadiqabad police rounded up Shahid with 106 grams charras.

Saddar Wah police arrested Khayal Muhammad and recovered 150 grams charras.

Murree police netted Azam and seized 220 grams charras. Patriata police also held Nasir with 150 grams charras and Ehtesham for having 170 grams charras. Airport police rounded up Shamoon for carrying five liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

