Nine arrested for displaying weapons in Daska

DASKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as nine people were arrested for displaying weapons and creating panic outside Aggo chak polling station (NA-75 Sialkot-IV),Daska Constituency.

According to details here on Saturday, the district police arrested three persons including Imran, Abid Ali, Muhammad Azim for displaying weapons outside Aggo Chak polling station and recovered weapons and bullets from their possession.

The team held Muhammad Qurban, Imran, Anwar, Muhammad Boota, Saif Ullah and Sharif for creating panic there.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Tahir Farooq imposed complete ban on displaying and keeping licensed/unlicensed arms/weapons during the NA-75 by-election.

