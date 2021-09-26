Nine arrested for gambling

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday during ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements rounded up nine gamblers and recovered stake money, cell phones and bikes from them.

On a tip-off, Phularwan police conducted a raid at Dhori Village and arrested nine gamblers besides, recovering bet money of Rs 12,500, five motorcycles and three cell phone from their possession.

The arrested gamblers were identified as -- Akram, Rana Zia, Naeem, Mukhtiyar, Ghulam Raza, Ashraf, Sarwar, Rafaqat and Syed Ahmed --.

A Case had been registered against them under gambling act.