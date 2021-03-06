Nine arrested for gas decanting in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine shopkeepers for decanting gas and selling petrol illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested nine shopkeepers for decanting gas and selling petrol illegally.

A police spokesman on Saturday said Usman of Chak No 263-RB, Ghulam Rasool of Chak No126-RB, Irfan Ali of Chibban Road, Usman of Chak No165-GB, Asghar Ali, Allah Wasayaand Waqas of Chak No 466-GB, Nadeem of Chak No 487-GB and Sarfraz of Chak No197-GBwere arrested.