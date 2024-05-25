Nine arrested for overpricing essentials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested nine individuals for overpricing fruits,vegetables and other essential items,here on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson,Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rafia Haider with price control magistrates conducted raids at 3,728 locations and registered nine cases for violations of government-set prices.

Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 have been imposed for 135 instances of non-compliance.

The DC emphasized that price control magistrates was actively ensuring adherence to official rates.

Administrative officers was ensuring the sale of fruits,vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices.

All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list and strict action being taken against those failing to comply.No leniency will be shown towards overpricing.

Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline:080002345,she added.