Nine Arrested For Overpricing Essentials
Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2024 | 01:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The price control magistrates arrested nine individuals for overpricing fruits,vegetables and other essential items,here on Saturday.
According to a spokesperson,Lahore Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rafia Haider with price control magistrates conducted raids at 3,728 locations and registered nine cases for violations of government-set prices.
Furthermore, fines totaling Rs 300,000 have been imposed for 135 instances of non-compliance.
The DC emphasized that price control magistrates was actively ensuring adherence to official rates.
Administrative officers was ensuring the sale of fruits,vegetables, and bread at government-approved prices.
All stalls and shops are being instructed to prominently display the rate list and strict action being taken against those failing to comply.No leniency will be shown towards overpricing.
Citizens are encouraged to register their complaints regarding overpricing at the Chief Minister Punjab’s helpline:080002345,she added.
Recent Stories
T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches may disappoi ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024
KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..
IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases
Event held at Royal Graveyard Cholistan on Nawab Sadiq death anniversary
PIA flight carrying 171 students reached Quetta
1st PNSC Inter-Provincial Women Softball Championship from May 30
'Youth's calligraphy skill must be sharpened'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mansehra police arrest robber after exchange of fire11 minutes ago
-
Collective issues of South Waziristan’s tribes to be resolved: Commissioner21 minutes ago
-
MWMC to launch grand cleanliness operation to make city zero waste before Eid21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan welcomes ICJ's ruling on Gaza31 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman’s commitment for speedy provision of justice increases public trust: Abdul Gahfo ..31 minutes ago
-
Chairman BISE appreciates staff for ensuring transparent exams41 minutes ago
-
Illegal weapon dealer held, 75 pistols recovered51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 334,500 cusecs water1 hour ago
-
PM lauds ICJ' decision to stop Israeli assault on Gaza, Rafah2 hours ago
-
PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people2 hours ago
-
KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad2 hours ago
-
NSPP's Management Course participants visit Pakistan's missions abroad3 hours ago